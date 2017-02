President Trump tore into Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Twitter, saying McCain’s concerns with a raid that resulted in the death of a Navy SEAL “emboldens the enemy.”

Said Trump: “Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy!”

He added: “He’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place.”