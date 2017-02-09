Capitol Hill Flooded with Phone Calls

“There’s been an unprecedented number of calls flooding the Senate switchboard — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office says it estimates around 1.5 million calls per day — in response to just about anything President Donald Trump has done since he took office, from his refugee ban to his pick for education secretary Betsy DeVos,” BuzzFeed reports.

“But on the receiving end of those phone calls are senators complaining that their actual constituents can’t get through.”

Here’s a cool site to help people place calls to lawmakers: 5 Calls.