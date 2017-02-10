Trump Defeats Pile Up

First Read: “Every president gets humbled in office, but never as early or the way in which all of the defeats and bad news piled up Thursday for Donald Trump.”

“The problem with this humbling coming so quickly for Team Trump is that opponents now smell blood in the water — just three weeks into the presidency. And that, plus the town-hall protests across the country we saw last night, suggest some potential trouble ahead on the GOP’s top priorities (tax reform, Obamacare overhaul). Trump and the GOP can certainly turn things around; we have learned NEVER to count out Trump. But a new president doesn’t want to see these kinds of defeats — all of which could have been prevented or mitigated — this early.”