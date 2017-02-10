It Didn’t Have to Be This Way for Trump

David Brooks: “Donald Trump didn’t have to have an administration that was at war with everyone but its base. He came to office with a populist mandate that cut across partisan categories. He could have created unorthodox coalitions and led unexpected alliances that would have broken the logjam of our politics.”

“He didn’t have to have a vicious infighting administration in which everybody leaks against one another and in which backstairs life is a war of all against all. He doesn’t have to begin each day making enemies: Nordstrom, John McCain, judges. He could begin each day looking for friends, and he would actually get a lot more done.”

“On Inauguration Day, when Trump left his wife in the dust so he could greet the Obamas, I didn’t realize how quickly having a discourteous leader would erode the conversation.”