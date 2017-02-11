Trump Is Targeting as Many as 8 Million for Deportation

“When President Trump ordered a vast overhaul of immigration law enforcement during his first week in office, he stripped away most restrictions on who should be deported, opening the door for roundups and detentions on a scale not seen in nearly a decade,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Up to 8 million people in the country illegally could be considered priorities for deportation.”

“Far from targeting only ‘bad hombres,’ as Trump has said repeatedly, his new order allows immigration agents to detain nearly anyone they come in contact with who has crossed the border illegally. People could be booked into custody for using food stamps or if their child receives free school lunches.”