What Kellyanne Conway Wants

Politico: “She’s taking a long view in her bid to rise in the White House ranks — and she’s performing for an audience of one: President Donald Trump… For Conway, the prize for loyalty is eventually landing a spot as chief of staff, becoming the first woman ever to hold the role and cementing her spot at the center of Trump’s inner circle.”

“Currently, Conway is seen within the White House as a “Queen without an Army,” according to a former campaign official. Conway has a vague title of ‘counselor,’ and recently hired a chief of staff and an assistant to support her on her quest to dig into the ‘next phase of issues,’ according to Conway. She has taken ownership of opioid-abuse and veterans affairs, a portfolio that Trump cares deeply about. Conway says she plans to turn her office into a war room, and was quick to mention that she has top-security clearance.”

