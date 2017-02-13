Miller Got His Start Pestering Hispanic Students

Univision spoke to high school classmates of Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller and found he “had few friends, none of them non-white. They said he used to make fun of the children of Latino and Asian immigrants who did not speak English well.”

“Early on, Miller began to write opinion columns in conservative blogs, the local press and the high school’s own newspaper, The Samohi. He also contributed at times to the national radio show of Larry Elder, a conservative African American, and once invited him to speak at the school. Displaying his hostility toward minorities, Miller complained to school administrators about announcements in Spanish and festivals that celebrated diversity.”