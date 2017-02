“A visitor to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida posted a photo with a person he says is responsible for carrying the black bag that contains the nuclear launch codes for the president of the United States,” The Hill reports.

“The existence of the nuclear football isn’t classified. Still, the pictures raise questions about the access enjoyed by Mar-a-Lago members, who have seen their annual membership fee double to $200,000 since Trump won the presidency.”