Christie Summoned to White House

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is scheduled to have a lunch meeting with President Trump in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the Newark Star Ledger reports.
"The meeting comes as speculation intensifies that President Trump has grown unhappy with several members of his inner circle and their performance in the first month of the administration…. Christie, a fellow Republican who has been a longtime friend and confidant to Trump, is expected to discuss a broad range of topics with the president."