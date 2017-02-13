Ross Plans to Keep Stakes In 11 Companies

“Wilbur Ross Jr. plans to keep millions of dollars invested in offshore entities whose values could be affected by policies that he implements as commerce secretary,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Ross, the 79-year-old private-equity billionaire whom President Donald Trump has nominated to run the Commerce Department, has said that if he is confirmed, he will sell at least 80 business assets and investment funds over the next several months. But he plans to hold on to investments in an oil-tanker company and 10 other entities that invest in shipping and real-estate financing… It isn’t clear why Mr. Ross is retaining these 11 assets.”