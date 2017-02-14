Flynn’s Ouster Leads to More White House Chaos

“The resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn did little to calm the chaos at the White House, where staff spent Tuesday scrambling to deflect blame for the rising scandal about Flynn’s contacts with Russian officials—including who knew what about the conversations and when,” Politico reports.

“Other ongoing controversies intruded on the White House’s ability to impose its own narrative on the Flynn situation, adding to the sense of confusion in Trump’s Washington.”

