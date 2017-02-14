An Open Air Situation Room?

Rick Klein: “The Facebook account has since been deleted, and the pictures themselves – the president and his top aides smiling at a pleasant dinner with the prime minister of Japan – are innocent enough. But the idea that they were discussing the details of a North Korean missile launch, inside cellphone camera range (if not quite earshot) of members of the Mar-a-Lago Club – is head-scratching. ‘Trump turned his table into an al fresco situation room,’ the Washington Post reported.”

“Even if that’s not exactly what it was – we don’t know what, specifically, was discussed – the idea that this is the new normal is astounding. After a campaign where email security and hacking was kind of a big deal, this is kind of nuts. And isn’t the White House contention that only ‘logistics’ was discussed in public on Saturday night reminiscent of initial explanations for the Flynn phone call?”