Russia Secretly Deployed Missile That Violates Treaty

“Russia has secretly deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints from American officials that it violates a landmark arms control treaty that helped seal the end of the Cold War,” the New York Times reports.

“The move presents a major challenge for President Trump, who has vowed to improve relations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and to pursue future arms accords.”

“The Obama administration had sought to persuade the Russians to correct the violation while the missile was still in the test phase. Instead, the Russians have moved ahead with the system, deploying a fully operational unit. Administration officials said the Russians now have two battalions of the prohibited cruise missile.”