‘They Had to Know She Was Radioactive’

Mike Allen: “Here’s a twist that has top GOP sources buzzing: On Jan. 26, Sally Yates, then the acting attorney general, tells the White House that national security adviser Mike Flynn — who has just been grilled by FBI agents — had, in fact, discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador during the transition, despite denying it, and therefore is vulnerable to Russian blackmail.”

“Four days later, on Jan. 30, Trump fires Yates, citing her unwillingness to enforce his border order.”

“Two weeks after her heads-up to the White House, the Flynn secret explodes.”

Said one insider: “They had to know she was radioactive, and that there would be consequences. It was either reckless, or totally incompetence. It leads back to the fact that nobody is in charge.”