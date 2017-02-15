U.S. Intelligence Keeps Information From Trump

“U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from President Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The officials’ decision to keep information from Mr. Trump underscores the deep mistrust that has developed between the intelligence community and the president over his team’s contacts with the Russian government, as well as the enmity he has shown toward U.S. spy agencies. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump accused the agencies of leaking information to undermine him.”