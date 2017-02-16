Trump Flip Flops on Leaks

“As a candidate for president, Donald Trump embraced the hackers who had leaked Hillary Clinton’s emails to the press, declaring at a rally in Pennsylvania, ‘I love WikiLeaks!’,” the New York Times reports.

“To the cheering throngs that night, Mr. Trump marveled that ‘nothing is secret today when you talk about the internet.’ The leakers, he said, had performed a public service by revealing what he called a scandal with no rival in United States history.”

“Now, after less than four weeks in the Oval Office, President Trump has changed his mind.”