Trump Holds a Press Conference

President Trump held a remarkable press conference at the White House in which he attacked the media as being “out of control,” blamed the country’s problems on the Obama administration and claimed his administration was “running like a fine-tuned machine.”

And, once again, Trump bragged about the size of his Electoral College win — while falsely stating that it was the biggest since Ronald Reagan.

He added: “There’s never been a presidency that has done so much in so short a period of time.”