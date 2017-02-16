Trump Resists Efforts to Calm White House

Time: “Little takes place in the White House these days without a complication or contradiction… The result of all the melodrama is a sense of constant chaos for a watchful nation and a crippling anxiety for White House officials. Some aides now refuse to communicate by email… Others are skittish about even picking up the phones…. At the center of this tempest of confusion Trump has continued to hold court and set the tone, doing things as he has always done them, in his own way.”

“Ultimately, Trump is the only person who can calm the storm, fan it further or just let the show go on. Aides say he would like there to be less celebrity-like coverage of every staff skirmish, and he has become increasingly concerned about the leaking, from within both the White House and the intelligence community. But he has so far resisted many binding efforts to create a more conventional order around him, encouraging aides who color outside the lines on television, maintaining walk-in power for each of his senior staff members and starting each morning with a tweetstorm that often upends the news cycle in unexpected ways. Bottle up the disruptive methods and Trump fears he could lose the magic that made him President.”