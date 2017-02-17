McConnell Won’t Seek Democratic Votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans will repeal and replace the health care law and overhaul the tax code without Democratic help or votes, the AP reports.

Said McConnell: “It’s clear that in the early months it’s going to be a Republicans-only exercise. We don’t expect any Democratic cooperation on the replacement of Obamacare, we don’t expect any Democratic cooperation on tax reform.”

Caitlin Owens: “Republicans can’t do everything they want to on health care without Democratic votes, under Senate rules. They can do a lot through a process called budget reconciliation, which allows them to pass budget-related policy with just 51 votes. But they can’t touch central elements of Obamacare.”