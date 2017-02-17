Republicans Start to Get Worried

Mike Allen: “Top Republicans tell us they’re as rattled as ever by President Trump and his White House — and want an intervention. Their gravest long-term concern (beyond the Russia scandal): Trump’s devil-may-care effort to run the free world in the same improvisational, family-focused style that worked so well with for his campaign and business.”

“To Trump, this will feel laughably familiar to the Republican establishment whining when he announced, when he won the nomination, when he stumbled in debates, when he surely couldn’t win the presidency. He truly believes this had been the best start to a presidency in history, and no one around would ever disagree to his face.”