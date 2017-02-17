Trump Staffers Using ‘Secure’ App That’s Not Secure

“A number of senior White House officials, including Press Secretary Sean Spicer, have at one point downloaded the Confide messaging app that touts “military grade encryption,” allowing users to secretly and securely message one another. But it may be a great deal less secure than they think,” BuzzFeed reports.

“Cybersecurity experts warn that the Confide app, which boasts a feature that deletes messages as soon as they are read, is rife with security concerns. It also raises questions about whether senior members of the White House should be using an app which purposefully deletes their conversations, potentially flouting rules requiring that they keep an accurate record of communications within the White House.”