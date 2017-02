Priebus Says Trump Serious About Media as the Enemy

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus advised Americans to take President Trump’s attacks on the media “seriously,” following the president’s denunciations of the press as the “enemy,” CBS News reports.

Said Priebus: “I do think it’s a problem. And I think that the media needs to, in some cases — not every case, John — but in some cases really needs to get its act together.”