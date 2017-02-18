Trump Attempts Reset at Campaign-Style Rally

“Nearly a month into a presidency full of missteps, Donald Trump returned Saturday to firmer ground outside of Washington, staging a raucous campaign-style rally here with a throng of adoring supporters who helped sweep him into the White House,” the Washington Post reports.

“For 45 minutes, there was no talk of the president’s falling approval ratings or turmoil in his administration. Instead, Trump rattled off familiar campaign promises, scolded the media, mocked protesters gathered outside, declared that it is “a new day in America” and basked in applause from a crowd of 9,000 that waited hours in the sun to see him.”

Politico: “It was a raucous campaign appearance — light on specifics and heavy on braggadocio — just four weeks after he was inaugurated and almost four years before he faces re-election.”