President Trump “played a full round of golf Sunday, enjoying once again a habit he regularly assailed Barack Obama for. After initially saying Trump had only played a few holes, the White House reversed itself Monday after professional golfer Rory McIlroy posted on his website that he had played 18 holes with the president,” Politico reports.

CNN notes how Trump suggested the 2016 presidential campaign that if elected he was “not going to have time to go play golf.”