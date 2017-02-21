Tips for Trump Addressing Congress Next Week

Mike Allen: “Come across as someone who can get stuff done. You’ll never be seen as a statesman or unifier — don’t bother trying. But Republicans need their confidence bolstered that the GOP-controlled government can deliver Obamacare repeal-and-replace and tax reform. If you do that, plus win confirmation of your Supreme Court nominee, nothing else will matter — your Hill game will be a hit with the party and GOP critics will forgive other sins.”
"Get past campaign rhetoric and be specific. Lawmakers consider it insulting to be barraged with slogans instead of substance."