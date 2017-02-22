Kasich and Trump Disagree on Who Called Meeting

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), an outspoken critic of President Trump, is scheduled to meet with the president at the White House on Friday, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

But the two Republicans are already disagreeing on who called the meeting.

“Kasich adviser John Weaver said on Twitter late Monday the ‘tentative’ meeting with Trump was scheduled ‘because the president asked.’ But White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted Tuesday it was Kasich who sought the meeting with Trump – not the other way around.”