How to Keep Trump Off Twitter

President Trump’s former campaign staffers “claim they cracked the code for tamping down his most inflammatory tweets, and they say the current West Wing staff would do well to take note,” Politico reports.

“The key to keeping Trump’s Twitter habit under control, according to six former campaign officials, is to ensure that his personal media consumption includes a steady stream of praise. And when no such praise was to be found, staff would turn to friendly outlets to drum some up — and make sure it made its way to Trump’s desk.”