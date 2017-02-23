Trump Out of Step with Voters on Key Issues

A new Quinnipiac poll finds that President Trump’s policy agenda is not very popular with most American voters:

62% to 31% are against reducing taxes across the board, even if it increases the deficit

51% to 38% are against restarting the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines

76% to 18% are against lowering taxes on the wealthy

50% to 43% are against lowering taxes on businesses and corporations

54% to 34% are against removing regulations on businesses and corporations

63% to 27% are against removing specific regulations intended to combat climate change

54% to 43% are against repealing the Affordable Care Act

60% to 37% are against building the wall on the Mexican border, with 65% to 33% against the wall if the U.S. must pay for it

Said pollster Tim Malloy: “He rattled the rafters with bold calls for pipelines and tax cuts, a big wall and a new health care plan. But while his base may be eating it up, a broad portion of the electorate is telling President Trump there is a big difference between campaign bravado and an agenda that works for all Americans.”