Trump Wanted Christie as Secretary of Labor

Politico: “After a meatloaf lunch at the White House last Tuesday, President Donald Trump made New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie an intriguing offer: Would he like to be secretary of labor? Christie said no, according to four people close to Trump who were briefed on the conversation, which was just the latest in a series of nudges Trump has given Christie about joining him in Washington.”

“Christie has told Trump he is not interested and instead plans to join the private sector after he leaves Trenton next year.”