Leaked Report Says Millions Would Lose Health Coverage

“Republican replacement plans for Obamacare would lead to significant declines in the number of Americans with health insurance coverage,” according to a McKinsey analysis presented at the National Governors Association and obtained by Vox.

“The analysis includes graphs on what the Republican plan to overhaul Obamacare’s tax credits, generally making them less generous, would do. They are based on the recent 19-page proposal that Republican leadership released about their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.”