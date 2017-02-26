Democrats Turn Out for Delaware Special Election

“In the most expensive special election in Delaware history ― a contest to decide which party controls the state Senate ― Democrat Stephanie Hansen was on track to annihilate her Republican rival on the back of extraordinary turnout,” the Huffington Post reports.

“The last time her opponent, John Marino, ran in this district, in 2014, he lost by just 2 points.”

Delaware State News: “The big money involved, the potential for a major shift in the state’s political landscape and the fact many Democrats saw Saturday as a referendum on President Donald Trump led to a spotlight being shined on the race, boosting donations and voter turnout.”