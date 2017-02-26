Slain Navy SEAL’s Father Refused to Meet with Trump

Bill Owens, the father of Navy SEAL William ‘Ryan’ Owens, who was killed in a Yemen raid just six days into President Trump’s term, refused to meet with the president when his son’s body was brought home to Dover Air Force Base, the Miami Herald reports.
Said Owens: “I told them I didn’t want to make a scene about it, but my conscience wouldn’t let me talk to him.”
“Owens, also a military veteran, was troubled by Trump’s harsh treatment of a Gold Star family during his presidential campaign. Now Owens was a Gold Star parent, and he said he had deep reservations about the way the decision was made to launch what would be his son’s last mission.”