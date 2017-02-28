Republicans Hope for Direction from Trump’s Speech

“Republicans won unified control of government nearly four months ago — yet find their party’s agenda stalled amid infighting. Now GOP lawmakers are pinning their hopes on President Donald Trump to break the logjam and take control,” Politico reports.

“Forget another campaign speech. The GOP wants Trump to grab the bully pulpit Tuesday with his first address to a joint session of Congress and lay out a viable path to complete the difficult tasks of overhauling the nation’s health care system, rewriting the tax code and building a massive wall on the southern border.”

“If the president fails to whip bickering lawmakers into line, his most important campaign promises could wither on Capitol Hill.”

New York Times: What to watch for as Trump speaks to Congress.