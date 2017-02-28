Trump Proposes Cutting State Department By 37%

“The Trump administration is proposing to cut spending by 37% for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budget,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“President Donald Trump is developing a federal budget that officials said would add more than $50 billion to the base defense budget. The increase would be made possible by significant cuts elsewhere, officials said on Monday, particularly to the State Department and its foreign-aid division. The budget for the State Department and USAID this year is approximately $50 billion.”