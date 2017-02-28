Trump Says Spending Will Be Paid for By Strong Growth

President Trump said he believes the extra $54 billion dollars he has proposed spending on the U.S. military will be offset by a stronger economy as well as cuts in other areas, Reuters reports.

Said Trump: “I think the money is going to come from a revved up economy.”

He added: “I mean you look at the kind of numbers we’re doing, we were probably GDP of a little more than 1 percent and if I can get that up to 3 or maybe more, we have a whole different ball game. It’s a whole different ball game.”