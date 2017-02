President Trump “will not embrace a specific plan to replace Obamacare or overhaul the country’s tax code in his major speech Tuesday night… but will make an aggressive case for building infrastructure and increasing school choice,” Politico reports.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer “depicted the speech as fairly lengthy — 70 to 80 minutes, with Trump still revising and writing Tuesday afternoon — but light on details and more about the president’s vision.”