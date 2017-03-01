GOP Hides Latest Draft of Obamacare Replacement

“House Republican leaders have a new version of their major Obamacare repeal and replacement bill. They just don’t want you to see it,” Bloomberg reports.

“The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House and Energy Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them.”

“The unusual secrecy is a reflection of the sensitivity — and the stakes — surrounding the GOP effort to rewrite the Affordable Care Act… Republican leaders are trying to avoid a repeat of what happened last time. When an outdated draft leaked last week, it was quickly panned by conservatives.”