Majority Had Positive Reaction to Trump’s Speech

A CNN instant poll last night found that 57% of those who watched President Trump’s address to Congress had a “very positive” reaction to Trump’s speech.

In contrast, 68% gave former President Obama a “very positive” reaction to his first joint session, compared to 66% for former president George W. Bush.

CBS News: “Overall, most watchers approved of the speech. Republicans did tune in to watch it in much greater numbers than Democrats (as a president’s party typically does) which bolstered those approval numbers. Forty percent of Democrats at least somewhat approved; 18 percent strongly approved.”