The Cost of Unity

Rick Klein and Shushannah Walshe: “It’s Republican unity, but it comes with a price. The laundry list has expensive items: paid family leave, health care tax credits, a sweeping tax cut, a big boost in military spending, and the trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. When Republican members of Congress were done applauding, those price tags started to make themselves known.”

“The ultimate cost may be the very unity the president was trying to purchase. Trump is still facing down a party with deep divisions on how to handle ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare – something that was supposed to be the easy part of the Republican agenda. Trump has redefined what it means to be conservative, but only to an extent. Last night may be remembered as a high point for party unity, when it needs to be a starting point.”