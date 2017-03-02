Paul Blocked from Seizing Draft of Obamacare Bill

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) “tried unsuccessfully to wrest a draft of the House GOP’s Obamacare bill from a secure room in the Capitol on Thursday, an escalation of his opposition to the party’s healthcare plans,” Politico reports.

“The bill had apparently been moved from the room, which was guarded by Capitol Police — or was never there at all — by the time that Paul got there. But his decision to stomp over to the House side of the Capitol, with dozens of reporters in tow, highlighted conservatives’ concerns about an opaque process as the GOP races to repeal Obamacare.”