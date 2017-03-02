Trump Says He Has ‘Total’ Confidence In Sessions

President Trump said that he has “total” confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, despite Sessions speaking twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. last year and failing to tell senators during his confirmation hearing, The Hill reports.

Trump told reporters he “wasn’t aware” of Sessions’ conversations with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, but said he believes Sessions “probably did” speak truthfully to the Senate under oath.

When asked if Sessions should recuse himself from the U.S. government’s Russia investigation, he said, “I don’t think so.”