Public Wants to Know More About Trump-Russia Ties

Politico: “President Trump insists questions about once-hidden contacts between his inner campaign circle and Russian officials are a ‘witch hunt.’ Public-opinion polls suggest Americans don’t agree. While the public still has considerable confusion about what, precisely, individuals connected to the Russian government did — and how they might have been connected to the Trump campaign — there is general consensus that whatever happened, it merits further independent investigation.”

