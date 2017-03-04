Coons Claims Transcripts on Trump-Russia Collusion

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told MSNBC he thinks there are transcripts detailing what the FBI and other agencies know about Donald Trump and his campaign’s ties to Russia.

Said Coons: “It think it’s important that the outcome of that counterintelligence investigation be fully shared with the intelligence committees, both in the House and the Senate. There are transcripts that provide very helpful, very critical insights into whether or not Russian intelligence and senior Russian political leaders, including Vladimir Putin, were cooperating, were colluding with the Trump campaign at the highest levels to influence the outcome of our election.”

He added: “If that information is stonewalled or hidden away, and if we are not able to get that on the Senate intelligence, House intelligence committees, then I think that has real consequences for our democracy.”