Trump Aides Refuse to Clarify Latest Accusations

New York Times: “Mr. Trump’s aides declined to clarify whether the president’s explosive allegations were based on briefings from intelligence or law enforcement officials, or on something else, like a news report. A spokesman for Mr. Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

“The president’s decision to lend the power of his office to such an accusation — without offering any proof — is remarkable, even for a leader who has repeatedly shown himself willing to make assertions that are false or based on rumors.”

Politico: “Trump’s top aides were caught off guard by the tweets Saturday morning.”