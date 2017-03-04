Trump Team’s Links to Russia Crisscross Washington

Washington Post: “The Trump team’s early blanket denial has given way to explanations that the meetings were innocuous, ranging from polite introductions to routine diplomacy. Yet each new revelation adds to a cloud of suspicion that hangs over the White House as critics demand an independent investigation.”

New York Times: “In a Washington atmosphere supercharged by the finding of the intelligence agencies that Mr. Putin tried to steer the election to Mr. Trump, as well as continuing F.B.I. and congressional investigations, a growing list of Russian contacts with Mr. Trump’s associates is getting intense and skeptical scrutiny.”

“Democrats see suspicious connections and inaccurate denials as part of a pattern that belies Mr. Trump’s adamant insistence that he and his associates ‘have nothing to do with Russia.’ The president’s supporters say innocuous encounters, routine for any incoming presidential team, are being treated for political reasons as somehow subversive.”