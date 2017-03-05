Comey Asks Justice Department to Reject Trump Claims

FBI Director James Comey “asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Comey has argued that the highly charged claim is false and must be corrected… but the department has not released any such statement.”

“A statement by the Justice Department or Mr. Comey refuting Mr. Trump’s allegations would be a remarkable rebuke of a sitting president, putting the nation’s top law enforcement officials in the position of questioning the truthfulness of the government’s top leader.”