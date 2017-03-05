Schumer Says Trump ‘Is In Trouble’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told NBC News that Donald Trump’s accusation that Barack Obama tapped his phones last fall indicate “the president is in trouble.”

Said Schumer: “If he falsely spread this kind of misinformation, that is so wrong. It’s beneath the dignity of the presidency… it shows this president doesn’t know how to conduct himself.”

He added: “If it’s true, it’s even worse for the president. Because that means that a federal judge, independently elected, has found probable cause that the president, or people on his staff… have probable cause to have broken the law or to have interacted with a foreign agent.”

