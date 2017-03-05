Rubio Says We’ll Know About Trump’s Claims Soon

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told CNN that whether or not President Trump’s unsubstantiated assertions that President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election are true will become clear “very quickly.”

Said Rubio: “I imagine we’re going to learn more about it here over the next few days, one way or the other.”

He added: “I’m not sure what it is he is talking about. Perhaps the President has information that is not yet available to us or to the public. And if it’s true, obviously we’re going to find out very quickly. And if it isn’t, then obviously he’ll have to explain what he meant by it.”

Politico: Lawmakers “stunned, baffled” by Trump’s wiretap accusations.