White House Says Trump Won’t Comment on Allegations

White House press secretary Sean Spicer released the following statement on President Trump’s accusation that former President Obama ordered wiretaps against the Trump campaign:

Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.

President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.