Coons Suggests Democrats Could Shut Down Government

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that threatening to shut down the government is the “only card” Democrats have in negotiations with the Republican majority, CNN reports.

Said Coons: “I heard very loudly and clearly from the people of Delaware, they don’t want us to do that. That’s our ultimate card, is to threaten to shut down the government when we get to the end of the funding, that’s coming up fairly soon, the end of the continuing resolution. But that’s really the only card we’ve got.”